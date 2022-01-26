Healthcare Pros
Richmond officer struck head-on by motorcycle

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer is being treated at the hospital after being struck by a motorcycle head-on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers were called about a group of motorcyclists driving aggressively near the intersection of Broad and Terminal.

At the scene, the officer started to direct traffic. Around 5:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Broad Street, the officer was hit head-on by a motorcycle within the group.

“The driver left the scene and the officer was transported to a local hospital by an RPD officer where he is now being evaluated and treated for a head injury,” police said in a release.

The driver of one of the motorcycles in the group was later stopped in Henrico. The driver was then taken to Richmond, where he was detained and questioned. Traffic-related charges are pending.

“This brave officer put himself in harm’s way to protect the residents of our city. This incident is a reminder of the challenges our first responders face every day and the sacrifices they are willing to make to serve and protect us. I am grateful that the officer survived this potentially deadly encounter and ask you to join me in wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective V. Griffith at (804) 646-1718 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

“What happened this evening was a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated. Our RPD family stands with this officer and his family. We are grateful for the way our men and women work every day to protect this community, despite the risks they face,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said.



