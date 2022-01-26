Healthcare Pros
Richmond Fire Dept. shares winter safety tips ahead of cold weather

A space heater
A space heater(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department shared some winter safety tips ahead of another round of cold weather.

Firefighters stressed the importance of keeping space heaters and fans at least three feet away from anything flammable. The heaters should not be plugged into extension cords or surge protectors.

Richmond Fire says every 30 minutes a fire burns; it increases in size by three times.

It is also essential for citizens to know their escape route and check for working fire alarms, especially people living in an apartment building.

“In 2022, I think it’s irresponsible if you don’t have a working smoke alarm, especially when Richmond offers them for free. If you’re not doing it for yourself, do it for your loved ones and neighbors in your community,” Chief Morgan Carter said.

Richmond firefighters can also install fire alarms and check if current ones are working for free.

The department says 73 percent of Richmond residents live in multi-family homes, so crews will be canvassing those buildings starting in February to spread fire safety awareness.

