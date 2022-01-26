Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks

Spanberger
Spanberger
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger is trying to limit members of Congress from buying, selling or trading individual stocks.

Rep. Spanberger sent out a survey seeing how Virginian’s felt about lawmakers buying, selling and trading stocks. She says with more than 3,000 submissions, 93% oppose it.

“They had significant frustration with the idea that members of Congress might be financially benefiting from the information that we have access to or the votes that we may take,” Spanberger said.

Last year Spanberger reintroduced the Trust in Congress Act. It works to increase transparency and reduce insider trading. The Senate is considering a companion bill.

“The next steps is we’re continuing to add co-sponsors on the House side, they’re doing the same on the Senate side,” she said.

The survey results showed there is widespread support across the commonwealth.

”I think this practice can inadvertently or overtly lead to ethical issues. They should have to place their portfolio in a blind trust and have a financial advisor handle their investments. While in office, they should not communicate with this officer,” Louisa County resident Pamela said.

“Personally profiting off insider information while holding an office of trust and power is reprehensible. I want my representatives to have their constituents as their first, middle, and last priority,” Orange County resident Heather said.

“My proposal is let’s remove any opportunity for people to even think that we’re focused on our own financial gains as opposed to the needs of the American people,” Spanberger said.

The process to vote on the bill is ongoing, the Senate and House are gathering co-sponsors.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Richmond police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened at a Safe Exchange Zone.
Richmond police remind residents to use Safe Exchange Zones after Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Man charged with murder of Northumberland County woman
Senators Warner, Kaine respond to retirement of Supreme Court justice