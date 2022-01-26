Healthcare Pros
Police: Person breaks into Virginia ABC store, steals liquor

Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.
Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the person they say broke into a Virginia ABC store and stole liquor.

Police were called to the store along North Thompson Street around 5:15 a.m.

Officials said the person broke the glass part of the door and stole several bottles of tequila and cognac.

In the surveillance video, the suspected burglar can be seen tripping over a bottle of tequila they placed on the floor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

