Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan

Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Powhatan County.

Troopers were called around 5:48 a.m. on Jan. 26 to Anderson Highway between Bell and Ridge roads.

Police said a 2009 Ford Ranger was heading west when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2001 Lincoln Town Car head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln, Andrew Trent Jr., 53, of Farmville, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Ranger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is being investigated, and charges are pending.

