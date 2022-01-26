Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Powhatan County.

Troopers were called around 5:48 a.m. on Jan. 26 to Anderson Highway between Bell and Ridge roads.

Police said a 2009 Ford Ranger was heading west when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2001 Lincoln Town Car head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln, Andrew Trent Jr., 53, of Farmville, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Ranger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is being investigated, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.