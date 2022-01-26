Healthcare Pros
Over 90% of Virginia’s adults vaccinated with at least 1 dose | More than 14 million vaccines administered

As of Jan. 31, at least 6,753,014 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 79.1% of the population.(WLOX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The percentage of Virginians who are fully vaccinated has risen, and more than 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 31, at least 6,753,014 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 79.1% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,876,578 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 68.8% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 90.2%, with 78.8% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster vaccine. So far, 2,420,190 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Jan. 31, 269,695 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Jan. 31, 14,699,184 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 8,460.

In total, 17,489,925 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

