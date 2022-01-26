Healthcare Pros
‘Numerous bullets’ fired into apartment with people inside in Prince George Co.

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating after they say “numerous bullets” were fired into an apartment with people inside.

Officers were called around 9:41 a.m. to an apartment along Jefferson Point Lane on Jan. 26.

Police said someone fired the shots into the apartment while people were inside, but no one was injured.

The suspected shooter was described as a man wearing a black mask, black jacket, and possibly tan pants. He was seen walking behind the apartment before firing a handgun into the building, police said. The person then ran away on foot.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 733-2773, Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777 or email police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

