News to Know for Jan. 26: Chesterfield chooses parent choice; Shooting in Hopewell; Sunny, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is National Library Selfie Day, so before you go to a library and take a picture with your next read, take a look at our top headlines!

Shooting Overnight

(Source: Pixabay/stock image) (Source: Pixabay/stock image)

We have some new information regarding a shooting in Hopewell overnight.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Arlington Road for a report of shots fired and found a man suffering from a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say there’s no suspect description at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Chesterfield Makes Masks Optional

Just days after the governor’s executive order on masks took effect, Chesterfield is now flipping its guidelines voting to make masks optional in schools.

After roughly an hour of discussion, the vote passed by a slim margin of 3-2 in favor of giving parents and students the choice, and the decision goes into effect tomorrow.

Chesterfield now joins Hanover, Goochland, and Powhatan in their policies that fall in line with the governor’s executive order.

School leaders say they will send out more information about the transition today.

Youngkin Diversity Tipline

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office. (NBC12)

Governor Youngkin set up a tip line where families can report their concerns about mask mandates and “divisive practices” within schools.

Youngkin says he wants to catalog instances where schools have defied his ban on critical race theory.

He points to the recent controversy surrounding the “privilege bingo” game in Fairfax schools as one example, but many teachers SAY THEY find the tip line offensive.

A spokesperson for the governor tells us the new e-mail is “a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns.”

No More Contact Tracing

(generic)

The VDH is changing its strategy when it comes to investigating new cases of COVID-19.

Instead of contact tracing, the department plans to focus on outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.

VDH says the shift is because of the Omicron variant and how quickly it spreads--making it difficult to track every case.

The staff will prioritize people who are most at-risk for serious complications from covid.

Senator Warner Gets COVID

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) says infrastructure bill will fund improvements to Interstate 81, rail service, and broadband access. (wdbj7)

Warner’s office says he’s vaccinated and boosted, and his symptoms are mild.

He will work from home for now and the senator plans to follow the CDC guidelines when it comes to his isolation period.

Sunny & Cold

Today is going to be a very cold day, so make sure you warm your cars ahead of time before heading out.

It will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid-30s.

Final Thought

“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” -- Bryant H. McGill

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.