Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death in Chicago of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.

Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages