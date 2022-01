RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was shot in the hand Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened along Enslow Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

