Man has life-threatening injury following shooting in Hopewell

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Hopewell Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Road for the report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m., and once on scene, they found a man with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment, and police say there’s no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

