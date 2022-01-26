Man has life-threatening injury following shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Hopewell Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Road for the report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m., and once on scene, they found a man with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment, and police say there’s no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.