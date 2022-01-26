Man charged with murder of Northumberland County woman

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead has been charged with her murder.

Tyrone Samuel, 50, is charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith following the indictment from a grand jury.

Tyrone Samuel (Northumberland Sheriff's Office)

He was previously charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to her disappearance.

Smith was reported missing on Jan. 12, and her body was found on a property in Heathsville.

Samuel is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 1.

