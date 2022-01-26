Healthcare Pros
Man charged with murder of Northumberland County woman

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead has been charged with her murder.

Tyrone Samuel, 50, is charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith following the indictment from a grand jury.

Tyrone Samuel
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

He was previously charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to her disappearance.

Smith was reported missing on Jan. 12, and her body was found on a property in Heathsville.

Samuel is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 1.

