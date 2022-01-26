Man charged with murder of Northumberland County woman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead has been charged with her murder.
Tyrone Samuel, 50, is charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith following the indictment from a grand jury.
He was previously charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to her disappearance.
Smith was reported missing on Jan. 12, and her body was found on a property in Heathsville.
Samuel is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 1.
