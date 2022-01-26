Maintenance work causes heavy gas smell across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Utilities said maintenance work was behind the heavy gas smell across the city on Tuesday.

Dozens of people reported smelling gas all across Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Richmond DPU said there was gas maintenance work in Church Hill that caused heavy gas smells in the area. Part of the work included purging a gas line.

Officials said shifting winds picked up and carried the smell across the city.

Richmond DPU said they were thankful citizens reported the odor to Richmond Fire Department,

Crews have stopped working and the odor should go away soon.

“This was planned work...with an unintended outcome. Thank you for your patience,” DPU said.

