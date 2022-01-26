Louisa Co. working towards more reliable internet to help students

LOUSIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools has a program that brings internet to students, but there are still some barriers.

Wireless on Wheels (WOW) are units created with help from students to bring WiFi spots to parts of the county that have difficulty getting online.

“They are near homes throughout the community so parents could go and students could go and connect if they don’t have connectivity in their home,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

He says this was especially helpful when schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, funding for a new network is coming to the county to work hand-in-hand with its current system.

“$79 million worth of state funding was provided to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to provide service for over 13 counties, including Louisa,” Louisa Co. Administrator Christian Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the money will implement a fiber optic network. The hope is WOW and the expanding broadband will help solve connectivity challenges.

“COVID really intensified the digital divide, because of the need to work remotely, to to attend school remotely, to do all those things in a safe way,” Goodwin said.

The new network is already rolling out and is expected to be finalized by 2024.

“I’m really excited about what that’s to bring and the really great work that they’re doing on that to get our students more connectivity,” Straley said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.