Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Louisa Co. working towards more reliable internet to help students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools has a program that brings internet to students, but there are still some barriers.

Wireless on Wheels (WOW) are units created with help from students to bring WiFi spots to parts of the county that have difficulty getting online.

“They are near homes throughout the community so parents could go and students could go and connect if they don’t have connectivity in their home,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

He says this was especially helpful when schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, funding for a new network is coming to the county to work hand-in-hand with its current system.

“$79 million worth of state funding was provided to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to provide service for over 13 counties, including Louisa,” Louisa Co. Administrator Christian Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the money will implement a fiber optic network. The hope is WOW and the expanding broadband will help solve connectivity challenges.

“COVID really intensified the digital divide, because of the need to work remotely, to to attend school remotely, to do all those things in a safe way,” Goodwin said.

The new network is already rolling out and is expected to be finalized by 2024.

“I’m really excited about what that’s to bring and the really great work that they’re doing on that to get our students more connectivity,” Straley said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash
General Assembly committees consider gun bills.
Senate committee considers gun bills
Ruff Canine Club
Richmond’s first dog park with walk-up bar offers fun for pups and owners
Richmond police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened at a Safe Exchange Zone.
Following several Facebook Marketplace robberies, police urge use of ‘safe exchange zones’
The Virginia Senate passes "Adam's Law" during General Assembly.
‘Adam’s Law’ passes unanimously through Virginia Senate