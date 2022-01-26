Immigrant advocacy group calls on lawmakers to increase minimum wage, health care access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered near the bell tower outside of the state Capitol on Wednesday morning.

Members of the immigrant advocacy group CASA are calling on state lawmakers to make changes.

The group is in favor of raising the minimum wage beyond $11, and increasing access to health care for children and seniors - regardless of immigration status.

They also called on lawmakers to ensure whatever resources the government provides are also available in other languages.

