Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico Board of Supervisors introduce real estate tax credit

Supervisors will propose a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.
Supervisors will propose a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.(Storyblocks)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico homeowners may soon be getting a check in the mail. This comes after supervisors proposed a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.

If you are owed $50 or more - you could receive a check in the mail. If it’s less than $50, the money will be credited to your June tax bill.

A public hearing is set for February. If approved, checks will be mailed in March.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Andrew Zilius was last seen by his relatives around midnight on Jan. 16
Police search for Chesterfield man last seen over a week ago
Semi hanging off overpass
Semi truck hanging from overpass, driver uninjured