Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.(Savannah Fire Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
Pope urges parents to ‘never condemn’ their gay children
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection