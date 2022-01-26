Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty

This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va. Packer was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on federal charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Virginia man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The words “Camp Auschwitz” were above an image of a human skull. Packer’s sweatshirt also bore the phrase “Work Brings Freedom,” a rough translation of the German words above the entrance gate to Auschwitz, the concentration camp in Poland where Nazis killed more than 1 million men, women and children.

Packer, 57, of Newport News, Virginia, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence him on April 7.

FBI agents arrested Packer a week after the riot. He remains free pending his sentencing hearing.

A witness who contacted law enforcement recognized Packer as a regular customer at a store near Newport News. A surveillance camera captured an image of him wearing the same sweatshirt in the store in December 2020.

Packer’s sweatshirt “appears to be a symbol of Nazi hate ideology,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said Packer entered the Capitol despite seeing broken glass and police officers using tear gas. Packer was in the area where a police officer shot a rioter, Ashli Babbitt, and he left the building after that fatal shooting, Furst said.

A photograph of Packer inside the Capitol shows him near people holding a broken nameplate from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

More than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. About 200 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing
Tito the French bulldog was reunited with his owners 10 days after he was stolen at gunpoint.
French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in California safely returned to owners
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US delivers response to Russia’s Ukraine demands, Russian Foreign Ministry says
On Wednesday, 11,126 new cases were reported
Over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 29.1%
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy