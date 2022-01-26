Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Avoid giving the government a tax-free loan

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone looks forward to a tax refund during tax season, but should you? Rachel DePompa explains why some experts say getting a big refund from the government is not always in your best interest.

A lot of people actually look forward to filing their taxes this time of year, in hopes of a big refund check. However, Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili says while that refund could be considered a sort of forced savings, it’s really just the government giving you back the money you earned with no interest.

“You could have been doing other things with those funds. In essence, you’ve given the government a big zero percent loan for a period of time when you could have been earning money on that in a savings account,” Joyce said.

He says you could have been investing that money. If you withhold just enough where you don’t get a large refund at the end of the year, that means you are getting more money back in each paycheck.

Joyce says the key to withholding for taxes is to get as close as you can to what your tax liability is going to be. He says it’s not good to withhold too little or too much.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

Avoid giving the government a tax-free loan
Avoid giving the government a tax free loan
Chesterfield County school leaders vote to give parents the option to send their child to...
News to Know for Jan. 26: Chesterfield chooses parent choice; Shooting in Hopewell; Sunny, cold
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday