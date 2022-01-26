4 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed take part in Puppy Bowl

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - Four puppies taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl come right out of Fluvanna County, and they’re in the spotlight for a special reason.

They come from Green Dogs Unleashed. They are special needs dogs: some deaf, and some vision impaired.

The process started with application videos in the summer showing off the tricks they could do. Then a panel of experts reached out for the dogs they want to recruit.

“We teach them how to run through tunnels because they’ve got to go through the entrance tunnel and they work super hard on learning how to pick up toys and bring toys to the end zone. It’s just like training any other athlete,” Green Dogs Unleashed founder Erika Proctor said.

“I was very excited to see him go and be with other puppies and friends, and I think that when we get to see Puppy Bowl he will be amazing,” Zoey Proctor said about one of the puppy competitors she has helped train, Ridley.

The filming happened in October, and the results have been kept hush hush. Green Dogs Unleashed will find out the winner right along with the rest of us. The Puppy Bowl will air before the Super Bowl, and can even be watched at the Animal Connection Pet Store in Charlottesville.

