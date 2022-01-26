2 ramps to I-95 closing overnight in Richmond for light tower removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two ramps to Interstate 95 will close overnight in Richmond for a light tower removal project.

The closures to I-95 south will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

VDOT released the following closures and detours:

I-64 west (Exit 190) ramp to I-95 south:

Take N. 5th St. south to Jackson St. west to N. 3rd St. south to E. Leigh St. (Rt. 33) west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.

7th Street/Duval Street ramp to I-95 south:

From 7th Street north: Take the ramp to I-95 north to Chamberlayne Ave. (Exit 76A) to Chamberlayne Pkwy. south to N. Adams St. south to W. Clay St. west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.

From 7th Street south: Take E. Duval St. to the roundabout, taking the first exit to N. 8th St. south to E. Broad St. east to the ramp to I-95 south.

The closures and work will be done if weather permits.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.