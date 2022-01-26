Healthcare Pros
2 ramps to I-95 closing overnight in Richmond for light tower removal

Traffic alert
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two ramps to Interstate 95 will close overnight in Richmond for a light tower removal project.

The closures to I-95 south will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

VDOT released the following closures and detours:

I-64 west (Exit 190) ramp to I-95 south:

  • Take N. 5th St. south to Jackson St. west to N. 3rd St. south to E. Leigh St. (Rt. 33) west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.

7th Street/Duval Street ramp to I-95 south:

  • From 7th Street north: Take the ramp to I-95 north to Chamberlayne Ave. (Exit 76A) to Chamberlayne Pkwy. south to N. Adams St. south to W. Clay St. west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.
  • From 7th Street south: Take E. Duval St. to the roundabout, taking the first exit to N. 8th St. south to E. Broad St. east to the ramp to I-95 south.

The closures and work will be done if weather permits.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

