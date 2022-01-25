Virginia Realtors: 2021 breaks housing records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Realtors has released its 2021 report, and it suggests the housing market broke records last year.

With more than 150,000 home sales across the commonwealth, Virginia Realtors says that almost every market across Virginia had more home sales in 2021 than last year.

Home prices jumped, as well.

“Certainly that was also the highest volume of sales because the price input we did see this start to slow down as we move through the last half of the year,” Immediate Past CAAR President Quinton Beckham said.

The report also suggests that the biggest challenge is the lack of inventory; sales are slowing because buyers can’t find homes.

