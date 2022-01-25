Tuesday Forecast: Warmest (and best) weather day of the week
Cold air returns tomorrow, with a First Alert Weather Day Saturday for a snow/wind chance.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The warmest day of the week is today, and then cold returns in a big way tomorrow. First Alert Weather Day for a snow chance Friday night/Saturday.,
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average. *Verified* Best weather day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold again. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.
*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm COULD bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts look to be along the coast.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Late day rain to snow showers. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 40%)
Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.
