Tuesday Forecast: Warmest (and best) weather day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The warmest day of the week is today, and then cold returns in a big way tomorrow. First Alert Weather Day for a snow chance Friday night/Saturday.,

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average. *Verified* Best weather day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold again. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm COULD bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts look to be along the coast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Late day rain to snow showers. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.

