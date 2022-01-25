Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Warmest (and best) weather day of the week

Cold air returns tomorrow, with a First Alert Weather Day Saturday for a snow/wind chance.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The warmest day of the week is today, and then cold returns in a big way tomorrow. First Alert Weather Day for a snow chance Friday night/Saturday.,

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average. *Verified* Best weather day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold again. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm COULD bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts look to be along the coast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Late day rain to snow showers. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
Governor Youngkin's executive order on masks went into effect at midnight.
News to Know for Jan. 24: Mask order takes effect; RPS takes legal action; Chilly, sunny
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
Forecast: Dry through Thursday, watching late week snow potential
Forecast: Dry through Thursday, watching late week snow potential
Forecast: Dry through Thursday, watching late week snow potential
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday