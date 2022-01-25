Healthcare Pros
Service members in Fort Bragg prepare for potential deployment

The families of Fort Bragg service members prepare for the possibility of their loved ones being deployed.(WHSV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday, the Pentagon put 8,500 U.S. service members on high alert for potential deployment.

As tensions run high between Russia and Ukraine, the Pentagon prepares for possible action. WRAL reported lasted night that the 3rd Brigade Combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed in the next couple days.

Many military families are worried about the deployment and what it could mean for their future. WRAL spoke with military families for their thoughts and fears about the news.

