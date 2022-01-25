Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID case

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - United States Senator Mark Warner tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

A statement said that Warner is glad to be vaccinated and boosted.

At this time, a spokesperson said Warner’s symptoms are “extremely mild.”

Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and the Office of the Attending Physician.

