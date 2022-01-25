Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID case

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)(wdbj7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - United States Senator Mark Warner tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

A statement said that Warner is glad to be vaccinated and boosted.

At this time, a spokesperson said Warner’s symptoms are “extremely mild.”

Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and the Office of the Attending Physician.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible Friday evening into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

Chesterfield County needs roughly 300 to 400 poll workers for this year's election season.
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Virginia State Capitol
Bill would ban law enforcement agencies from setting ticket quotas