Richmond takes steps to green-light speed enforcement cameras in certain areas

Richmond Police say the mobile cameras would be placed in locations based off requests, complaints and statistics.
Richmond Police say the mobile cameras would be placed in locations based off requests, complaints and statistics.(WLOX)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is on the path to green-light the use of cameras to catch people speeding.

“Speed enforcement that would not require the presence of a law enforcement officer on the ground,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Tuesday afternoon, the city’s public safety standing committee pushed the idea forward.

These cameras would only be used in “active” highway work zones and school crossing zones. Under the proposal, “active” means construction workers present in a work zone, or two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon for school zones.

“There’s some hotspots we know where these cameras will be helpful. Of course we have to stay within the letter of the law,” said Councilor Lynch.

First time offense is a $50 fine. Any subsequent offense, after 30 days, would set you back $100.

The cameras would only be triggered if you are doing 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Also educate citizens to help them understand where the enforcement can actually happen,” said Councilor Lynch.

Police say they would like to purchase four cameras to start and have them up and running by September. The $1.1 million dollar price tag should be covered by two grants.

Police estimate catching an average of 200 to 300 violators per day. They say the mobile cameras would be placed based off complaints and statistics.

“The residents know best where speeding happens in their community and on the road. Certainly here south of the river, Semmes Avenue is a big issue,” said Councilor Lynch.

In 2020, state law changed, allowing for the cameras in a limited capacity. A full vote from city council is expected Feb. 14.

