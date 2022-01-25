Richmond SPCA’s longest-term resident finds perfect match after 561 days

Healthcare Pros
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2022 has been a great year so far for Richmond SPCA after one of their long long-term residents recently found her forever home!

When Hockey arrived in July 2020, she struggled to find a home due to her medical issues and timid nature, and for over 561 days, staff worked to build her confidence through socialization and enrichment.

Then one day, Tish came along. She asked to see Hockey, not knowing the cat was the shelter’s longest-term resident.

They had an instant connection, and Tish and Hockey became a match made in heaven.

Hockey is just one of the long-term residents that were able to find their forever home last week.

Richmond SPCA says they matched 45 cats, 36 dogs, and a rabbit with lasting homes.

To read the stories behind these adoptions, click here.

