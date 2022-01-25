Richmond City Council votes to transfer city’s Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a meeting Monday night, Richmond City Council agreed to unanimously transfer the city’s Confederate statues to The Black History Museum.

Those statues include the Robert E. Lee statue and pedestal - which the state gave to the city, but not the two-time capsules found in the monument.

The museum plans to partner with The Valentine and other cultural institutions to determine the future of the new collection.

