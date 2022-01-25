Richmond City Council votes to put casino referendum back on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted to put the casino referendum back on the ballot in November.

The vote was 8 to 1.

When city residents took up the ONE Casino + Resort project last November, 51 percent voted “no.”

This time, along with the promise of 1,500 jobs, leaders are proposing a 2-cent tax cut and using the revenue for improvement projects for the city and Richmond Public Schools.

The city will now have to petition the circuit court to get the referendum back on the ballot.

