Police investigate after house shot in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a house was shot on Tuesday.

Police were called around 4:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of Emporia Street.

Officials said police are investigating a shooting into a home.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.

