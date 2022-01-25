Police investigate after house shot in Henrico
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a house was shot on Tuesday.
Police were called around 4:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of Emporia Street.
Officials said police are investigating a shooting into a home.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.