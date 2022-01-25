Healthcare Pros
Police investigate after house shot in Henrico

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a house was shot on Tuesday.

Police were called around 4:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of Emporia Street.

Officials said police are investigating a shooting into a home.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.

