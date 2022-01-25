Healthcare Pros
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man charged in connection to the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was found not guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A juvenile court judge made that ruling on Monday morning.

Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged

In Oct. 2021, Richard Pierce was charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the firearm that was involved in the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.

On Friday, March 26, 2021 around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found Bremer shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also faces charges of attempted murder for another girl involved in the situation.

In Dec. 2021, a Henrico Circuit Court judge overturned a decision by the juvenile court moving forward with charging the teen suspect in the Bremer’s case as an adult.

Circuit Court rules suspect in Lucia Bremer murder to be tried as adult

Comment from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding Pierce’s not guilty ruling was not immediately available.

