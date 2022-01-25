Over 16,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hit a grim milestone, as over 16,000 people have died from COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,491,993 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, 10,699 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 16,002 deaths, with 54 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,603 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 29.5%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,607 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 106,098 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,129,973 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 64,359 cases, 1,275 hospitalizations, 615 deaths

Henrico: 57,279 cases, 1,331 hospitalizations, 757 deaths

Richmond: 39,533 cases, 1,010 hospitalizations, 396 deaths

Hanover: 19,181 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 211 deaths

Petersburg: 7,742 cases, 209 hospitalizations, 112 deaths

Goochland: 3,464 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 37 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.