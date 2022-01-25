News to Know for Jan. 25: Hanover votes for choice; Seven school districts sue; Cloudy, slightly warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is National Plan For Vacation Day, so before you book that future flight or plan that road trip, let’s take a look at our top headlines!

Hanover Votes For Choice...

The school board unanimously voted to give parents the choice on whether their children should wear a maks at school.

This change will not go into effect until Jan. 31 - giving the district a full week to make the transition. This also means students will still need their masks this week.

Hanover joins a list of other counties outside the immediate Richmond area that have chosen to give parents the choice on masks.

Here’s A Breakdown...

We’re on your side as the masking decisions continue to come down.

We have a full breakdown of all the decisions, on our interactive map so you can see if your school district is requiring masks, giving parents the choice, or is still undecided.

Chesterfield To Meet Again

Face Mask (KPTV)

Chesterfield County school leaders are set to meet again to discuss its masking decision.

The school board is holding its normal budget session at 4:00 p.m., but it plans to talk about potentially amending the district’s COVID-19 Mitigation Plan regarding student mask use.

The board voted to require masks until it got updated guidance from the state - which was recently released.

Click here to read that interim guidance.

Richmond Mask Lawsuit

Richmond Public Schools is now joining six other school districts to challenge Gov. Youngkin’s executive order.

Richmond, Fairfax, Hampton, Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, and Prince William are all included in the lawsuit.

This legal action represents more than 350,000 students across the state and follows a lawsuit filed by 13 Chesapeake parents last week.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares said:

“The governor’s choice that parents should make decisions about the health and wellbeing of their children was an appropriate use of the power given to him by the General Assembly. As we wait for the Supreme Court’s guidance, the Attorney’s General’s Office urges parents to listen to their principals.”

Altria Makes A Comeback

The Altria Theater was one of many venues forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic - now it’s meeting higher demand and new COVID-19 concerns.

Employees say demand is almost back to pre-pandemic levels with a full schedule of shows and performances.

ASM Richmond Director of Sales and Marketing Tim Miller spoke about what’s on the docket.

“Broadway shows such as Wicked, Come From Away, and The Lion King are on the docket, as well as concerts and comedy acts,” Miller said.

Miller says they’ve seen some cancellations and postponements due to Omicron, but the vast majority of shows are still locked in and set to hit the stage.

For more information about shows coming up, click here.

Best Weather Day Of The Week!

Looks like today will be warmer than average! So, if you want to have lunch outside, or just go out for a walk today is the day to do it!

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Final Thought

“Wake up and create a purpose for yourself. Don’t ask the meaning of life, ask yourself the meaning of each given day.” - Austin Carlile

