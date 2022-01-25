Healthcare Pros
Investigation underway following residential fire in Henrico

None of the occupants or firefighters were injured (Source: Henrico Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a residential fire in Henrico overnight.

At 11:10 p.m., crews responded to the 2900 block of Muncie Road for the report of flames visible on the back of a home.

Investigators say the caller advised them that there was smoke inside and people inside could not get out.

Once on scene, crews found a fire on the backside of the home, and the occupants were safely evacuated.

None of the occupants or firefighters were injured, and the Henrico Fire Marshal is working to determine what caused the fire.

