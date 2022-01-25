Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

House Republicans begin retail marijuana debate with focus on lower taxes and school funding

Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work continues on establishing a legal marketplace.(wdbj7)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOP lawmakers in the Virginia House of Delegates are taking their first stab at legislation to open the retail marijuana market, introducing bills that would lower the tax rate on sales and redirect proposed social equity funding to school infrastructure.

But leadership in the chamber stressed that the effort remains very much a work in progress and that they expect plenty of changes as the legislation makes its way through the committee system.

“We’ll come up with something,” said Garren Shipley, a spokesman for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, said last week. “There will be a bill. There may be multiple bills. But something is going to come out of this chamber.”

Republicans unanimously opposed legalization when Democrats voted last year to allow people to grow and possess small amounts of marijuana. But Democratic lawmakers’ decision to leave it until this year to finalize the particulars of how a legal retail market would work —combined with the loss of their House majority in November — has left the once-reluctant GOP with a key role in deciding how to proceed.

Gilbert said that while his caucus opposed legalization, he views it as imperative to come up with a mechanism for legal sales, complaining that the legal framework left in place by Democrats has only empowered the black market.

The party has so-far left the heavy lifting on that front to Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, who was among a handful of GOP lawmakers to support reducing penalties for marijuana possession two years ago and is the only member of the party to introduce a comprehensive bill governing retail sales.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
A stack of books
Bookstore focusing on BIPOC authors to hold grand opening
Richmond Police say the mobile cameras would be placed in locations based off requests,...
Richmond takes steps to green light speed enforcement cameras in work, school zones
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty