Henrico Board of Supervisors to discuss tax credit for homeowners

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico homeowners may soon be getting a check in the mail. Tuesday night, supervisors will propose a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.

If you are owed $50 or more - you could receive a check in the mail. If it’s less than $50, the money will be credited to your June tax bill.

A public hearing is set for February. If approved, checks will be mailed in March.

