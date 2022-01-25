Healthcare Pros
Henrico Board of Supervisors to discuss tax credit for homeowners

Supervisors will propose a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico homeowners may soon be getting a check in the mail. Tuesday night, supervisors will propose a two-cent tax credit on last year’s real estate tax bills.

If you are owed $50 or more - you could receive a check in the mail. If it’s less than $50, the money will be credited to your June tax bill.

A public hearing is set for February. If approved, checks will be mailed in March.

