Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School board voted to give parents the choice when it comes to their children wearing masks in school.

The board voted unanimously to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order when it comes to children wearing masks in school, which gives parents the choice on whether students wear one.

BREAKING: @HanoverSchools Board votes unanimously to allow parents to choose whether or not they mask their child in schools, siding with Gov. @GlennYoungkin executive mandate. More details to follow on @NBC12 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/o7gYonjouJ — A.J. Nwoko (@AJNwokoNBC12) January 25, 2022

During the meeting, tempers flared with parents and students arguing both sides when it comes to mask-wearing.

At one point, the meeting was driven to a halt by board members attempting to cut the tension. Ultimately, the board voted in favor of letting parents choose.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

