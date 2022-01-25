Healthcare Pros
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School board voted to give parents the choice when it comes to their children wearing masks in school.

The board voted unanimously to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order when it comes to children wearing masks in school, which gives parents the choice on whether students wear one.

During the meeting, tempers flared with parents and students arguing both sides when it comes to mask-wearing.

At one point, the meeting was driven to a halt by board members attempting to cut the tension. Ultimately, the board voted in favor of letting parents choose.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

