Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School board voted to give parents the choice when it comes to their children wearing masks in school.
The board voted unanimously to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order when it comes to children wearing masks in school, which gives parents the choice on whether students wear one.
During the meeting, tempers flared with parents and students arguing both sides when it comes to mask-wearing.
At one point, the meeting was driven to a halt by board members attempting to cut the tension. Ultimately, the board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.