Group of 29 dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, 29 dogs were rescued (26 adult and three puppies).

A report through crime stoppers and the humane society regarding a potential hoarding and cruelty case led Animal Control Deputies to a home on the 1500 block of Eagle View Dr. in the Goodview area of Bedford County.

The dogs were found in and around the home in poor living conditions and malnourished. Deputies secured and served a search warrant to rescue the animals and get them medical attention.

Along with aid from “Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter” and Dr. Ryan at Riverside Veterinarian Clinic, deputies were able to take all of the dogs away from the scene for medical treatment and housing.

Thomas Duggins, 71 of Goodview, was arrested on scene and charged with 10 counts of animal neglect. Additional charges are pending.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for alerting us to this situation so we could step in and help the helpless.

This large-scale rescue could not have been possible without the assistance of Dr. Ryan at the Riverside Veterinary Clinic and the “Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter”. This is just the beginning for these rescued animals, and they will require additional care and treatment, so if anyone in the public would like to help, “friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter” are a nonprofit and accept donations which would be put to good use helping these animals.

The Sheriff’s Office will keep everyone updated as to the progress of these animals through our Facebook.”

EARLIER STORY: Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a case, they say, of animal cruelty and animal hoarding.

Officials were serving a search warrant at the property in Goodview Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said they have asked several local veterinarians and animal rescue partners to help them.

No other details were immediately provided by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

