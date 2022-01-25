Former Sheriff’s Deputy indicted in fatal July crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a former Stafford County Deputy was indicted on charges relating to a fatal accident last July.

Investigators say on July 9, 2021, former Sheriff’s Deputy John Yenchak was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road at around 12:09 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian who was crossing Garrisonville Road near Center Street.

Deputies went to render aid, but 44-year-old Jesse Schertz, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release, The Stafford County Sheriff’s says Yenchak was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing, and he was separated from the Sheriff’s Office in Dec. 2021.

Yenchak was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. A court date has not been set.

