First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia.

By Friday night, an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Early indications show the potential for at least some accumulation across Central and Eastern Virginia. The storm may start as a little rain Friday evening before changing over to snow.

This is a look at what it could look like as of Saturday morning according to the European model as of Monday evening.

A lot to watch as we track another area of low pressure that could bring Central Virginia more wintry weather (NBC12)

As always, a lot can and will change with the track of this next system this far out.

As the low continues to strengthen and move toward the Northeastern U.S, the biggest impacts from this upcoming storm will likely be felt across the northeast/New England.

The WPC (Weather Prediction Center--part of the National Weather Service) has out this graphic for the system.

Showing a 10-30% chance of RVA getting 2-3″. The chance is HIGHER along the coast. Still plenty of time to watch and shifts in the forecast track will greatly chance impacts from snow.

Information from the WPC (nbc12)

