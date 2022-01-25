Department of Wildlife Resources says websites are scamming people for fake licenses
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DWR says over the last few years, they’ve noticed multiple websites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses, and scamming people.
DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.
The websites below are not affiliated with the department:
- vafishinglicense.com
- fishinglicense.org
- fishandgamelicenses.org
- recreationallicenses.org
- licenses.org
- hunting-license.org
- vafishingdwr.com
If you are interested in purchasing a license click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.