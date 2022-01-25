Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Department of Wildlife Resources says websites are scamming people for fake licenses

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people...
DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DWR says over the last few years, they’ve noticed multiple websites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses, and scamming people.

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.

The websites below are not affiliated with the department:

  • vafishinglicense.com
  • fishinglicense.org
  • fishandgamelicenses.org
  • recreationallicenses.org
  • licenses.org
  • hunting-license.org
  • vafishingdwr.com

If you are interested in purchasing a license click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible Friday night into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

As of Jan. 19, at least 6,711,259 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
16,002 deaths have been reported in Virginia dating back to the beginning of the pandemic in...
Over 16,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Virginia
No injuries were reported
Investigation underway following residential fire in Henrico
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty