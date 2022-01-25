Critically endangered North Atlantic right whale spotted off Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A critically endangered whale has been spotted off Virginia Beach’s coast.

According to NOAA Fisheries, a North Atlantic right whale was spotted on Tuesday morning.

According to the @NOAAFisheries right whale sighting map, a critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale was seen off the coast of Virginia Beach this morning! A reminder to boaters to look out for whales and slow down especially this time of year off the coast of Virginia. pic.twitter.com/l7NKXRCCKK — Nick Russo NBC12 (@nickVrusso) January 25, 2022

The sighting is a good reminder for boaters to look out for whales and slow down, especially this time of year, off the coast of Virginia.

According to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, less than 400 North Atlantic right whales are left in the world.

