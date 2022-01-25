Healthcare Pros
Critically endangered North Atlantic right whale spotted off Virginia Beach coast

A critically endangered whale has been spotted off Virginia Beach’s coast.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A critically endangered whale has been spotted off Virginia Beach’s coast.

According to NOAA Fisheries, a North Atlantic right whale was spotted on Tuesday morning.

The sighting is a good reminder for boaters to look out for whales and slow down, especially this time of year, off the coast of Virginia.

According to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, less than 400 North Atlantic right whales are left in the world.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

