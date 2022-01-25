Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Altria Theater Comeback
Altria Theater Comeback
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
Disney's The Lion King musical production will be returning to the Altria Theater in March.
Altria Theater sees demand escalate, even amid Omicron surge
Parents pick up their children at the end of the first day of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive...
Parents share relief, concern over masking option at Powhatan schools
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks