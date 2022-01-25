Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants

Chesterfield County is seeking new applicants to be Officers of Election.
Chesterfield County is seeking new applicants to be Officers of Election.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is seeking new applicants to be Officers of Election.

The county is participating in this year’s second annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which was started in 2020 with the goal of enlisting new potential poll workers.

“In Virginia, Officers of Election are registered voters who play a vital role in ensuring the integrity of the election and assisting voters in having a successful and enjoyable voting experience,” a release said.

The county currently has 263,342 registered voters, which is up 18 percent from 2016. The growth has prompted the county to seek additional poll workers earlier this year ahead of midterm elections.

“Officers of Election play such an important role during general elections.” said Chesterfield General Registrar and Director of Elections Constance L. Hargrove. “As the county has grown, so has the need for more Officers of Elections. Therefore, we are launching our campaign to recruit new poll workers in January and will be accepting applications through the year.”

All applicants must be registered voters in Virginia.

A typical day for a poll worker starts at 5 a.m. and does not end until all votes are counted and reported.

Other duties include:

  • Greeting and providing directions
  • Helping voters that may not be able to leave their vehicle to vote
  • Checking in voters and issuing a ballot
  • Sanitizing communal areas within the polling place so they are safe for voters
  • Sitting and standing for long periods as well as being able to lift up to 40 pounds with assistance.

To sign up or find more information, click here or call 804-748-1471.

