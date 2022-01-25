Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
The decision is effective Jan. 27.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders voted to allow parents to choose whether or not their children wear a mask in schools.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of giving parents and students the choice.

The decision is effective Jan. 27.

The new vote comes after leaders voted last week to keep the mask mandate for the time being.

The school board held a regular budget session at 4 p.m., but after that meeting, they planned to talk about amending the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan regarding student mask use.

This is all in response to the updated interim guidance sent out by the state department of education.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

As the saying goes, “someone may not remember your name, but they will always remember how you...
Volunteer crafts her way into the hearts of seniors
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Dr. Bruce Overton went beyond the call of duty to lend a hand to Kip the Chimpanzee at Metro...
Doctor performs root canal on chimpanzee at Metro Richmond Zoo
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after house shot in Henrico