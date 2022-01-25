Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders voted to allow parents to choose whether or not their children wear a mask in schools.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of giving parents and students the choice.

The decision is effective Jan. 27.

The new vote comes after leaders voted last week to keep the mask mandate for the time being.

The school board held a regular budget session at 4 p.m., but after that meeting, they planned to talk about amending the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan regarding student mask use.

This is all in response to the updated interim guidance sent out by the state department of education.

