Chesterfield school board to discuss masks during Tuesday meeting
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders voted last week to keep the mask mandate for the time being, but that could change during a special meeting set for Tuesday afternoon.
The school board is holding its regular budget session at 4 p.m., but after that meeting, they plan to talk about amending the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan regarding student mask use.
This is all in response to the updated interim guidance sent out by the state department of education.
