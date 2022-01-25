Chesterfield school board to discuss masks during Tuesday meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders voted last week to keep the mask mandate for the time being, but that could change during a special meeting set for Tuesday afternoon.

The school board is holding its regular budget session at 4 p.m., but after that meeting, they plan to talk about amending the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan regarding student mask use.

This is all in response to the updated interim guidance sent out by the state department of education.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.