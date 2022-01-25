Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield school board to discuss masks during Tuesday meeting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders voted last week to keep the mask mandate for the time being, but that could change during a special meeting set for Tuesday afternoon.

The school board is holding its regular budget session at 4 p.m., but after that meeting, they plan to talk about amending the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan regarding student mask use.

This is all in response to the updated interim guidance sent out by the state department of education.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

