Chesterfield County Schools offering $1,500 bonus, additional benefits to new custodians

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is on the hunt for new custodians, and is offering some perks for new hires!

In a post on Twitter CCPS announced that custodians will get a $1,500 bonus, competitive compensation, and full-time benefits.

