Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield County Schools offering $1,500 bonus, additional benefits to new custodians

In a post on Twitter CCPS announced that custodians will get a $1,500 bonus, competitive...
In a post on Twitter CCPS announced that custodians will get a $1,500 bonus, competitive compensation, and full-time benefits. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is on the hunt for new custodians, and is offering some perks for new hires!

In a post on Twitter CCPS announced that custodians will get a $1,500 bonus, competitive compensation, and full-time benefits.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
Governor Youngkin's executive order on masks went into effect at midnight.
News to Know for Jan. 24: Mask order takes effect; RPS takes legal action; Chilly, sunny

Latest News

The Hanover County School board voted to give parents a choice when it comes to their children...
News to Know for Jan. 25: Hanover votes for choice; Seven school districts sue; Cloudy, slightly warm
None of the occupants or firefighters were injured (Source: Henrico Fire)
Investigation underway following residential fire in Henrico
Last week, Richmond SPCA matched 45 cats, 36 dogs and a rabbit with lasting homes
Richmond SPCA’s longest-term resident finds perfect match after 561 days
Richmond SPCA's longest-term resident finds perfect match after 561 days
Richmond SPCA's Longest-Term Resident Finds Perfect Match After 561 Days