Chesterfield County Schools offering $1,500 bonus, additional benefits to new custodians
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is on the hunt for new custodians, and is offering some perks for new hires!
In a post on Twitter CCPS announced that custodians will get a $1,500 bonus, competitive compensation, and full-time benefits.
