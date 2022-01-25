Healthcare Pros
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Some changes for gun owners in San Jose, California, could be on the way.

The San Jose City Council will vote Tuesday whether to require an annual fee and liability insurance for households with a gun.

Mayor Sam Liccardo spoke about it at a news conference Monday ahead of the vote.

Gun liability insurance and a $25 annual fee, along with what Liccardo calls a small additional administration cost, are what San Jose gun owners could face if the city council approves the ordinance.

“If the council approves this measure, San Jose would become the first city in the nation and be the only jurisdiction in the nation to be able to implement this kind of innovative gun regulation,” Liccardo said.

In June, the month after the VTA Guadalupe light rail yard shooting, the council unanimously voted in favor of drafting the ordinance.

Liccardo said the money that comes from the fee would go to a newly created nonprofit that would send the money to other programs that work to reduce gun violence and more.

Citing a study, Liccardo said the city spends millions each year responding to gun violence.

“Certainly, the Second Amendment protects every citizen’s right to own a gun,” Liccardo said. “It does not require taxpayers to subsidize that right.”

On hand at Liccardo’s news conference were nonprofits like Next Door Solutions, who helps victims of domestic violence.

“We’re asking gun owners essentially to give up five commercial cups of coffee a year to pay for the fine,” said Esther Peralez-Dieckmann, the executive director of Next Door Solutions.

Organizations who advocate for gun rights have spoken against the ordinance, including the National Foundation for Gun Rights.

They sent a letter to the city in the summer saying that the ordinance seeks to punish citizens who haven’t committed a crime or offense.

KGO reached out to them for comment on the mayor’s remarks and had not heard back.

In a video posted to their Facebook page Thursday, the foundation said they are ready to sue if the ordinance passes.

“No good deed goes un-litigated when it comes to gun regulation. So, we expect there’ll be lawsuits,” Liccardo said. “That shouldn’t deter us. The good news is we’ve got a great law firm.”

If the ordinance passes, it would take effect in six months.

Fees would not be collected until the legal challenges have been resolved.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

