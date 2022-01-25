Bookstore focusing on BIPOC authors to hold grand opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bookstore focusing on Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors will hold a grand opening in February.

The Book Bar, a book store and wine bar, will open its Shockoe Slip location on Feb. 5 at 1311 E. Main Street in Richmond.

The store’s inventory will feature BIPOC authors, a book club, author events and more.

The Book Bar is a member of The Jackson Ward Collective.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with owner Krystle Dandridge. The City of Richmond has been void of a Black owned bookstore for quite some time, so we are thrilled about the opening of The Book Bar!” said Melody Joy Short, co-founder of The Jackson Ward Collective.

The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5.

