Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Bookstore focusing on BIPOC authors to hold grand opening

A stack of books
A stack of books((Source: Pexels))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bookstore focusing on Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors will hold a grand opening in February.

The Book Bar, a book store and wine bar, will open its Shockoe Slip location on Feb. 5 at 1311 E. Main Street in Richmond.

The store’s inventory will feature BIPOC authors, a book club, author events and more.

The Book Bar is a member of The Jackson Ward Collective.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with owner Krystle Dandridge.  The City of Richmond has been void of a Black owned bookstore for quite some time, so we are thrilled about the opening of The Book Bar!” said Melody Joy Short, co-founder of The Jackson Ward Collective.

The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

Altria Theater.
Monica, Desi Banks coming to Altria Theater
The concert will be March 30, 2022
R&B artists KEM, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds to perform at VSU Multi-Purpose Center
House fire killed 7 pets in Chesterfield County.
4 dogs, 3 cats killed in Chesterfield house fire
Virtual interviews
Tips for virtual interviews