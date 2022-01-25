Bill would ban law enforcement agencies from setting ticket quotas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill in the Senate would ban Virginia law enforcement agencies from setting ticket quotas.

If passed, the bill would mean agencies can not set a target number of tickets for officers to write or arrests they make.

A committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill.

It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.