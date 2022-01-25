Bill would ban law enforcement agencies from setting ticket quotas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill in the Senate would ban Virginia law enforcement agencies from setting ticket quotas.
If passed, the bill would mean agencies can not set a target number of tickets for officers to write or arrests they make.
A committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill.
It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.
